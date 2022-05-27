The incumbent Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Upper East Region, Anthony Namoo, has retained his position in the just-ended polls in the region.

He beat five other contenders to secure the slot.

Anthony Namoo polled 114 of the total votes cast.

The Regional Chairman and the Women’s Organizer, Ayamba Georgina, are the only two candidates who were re-elected in the polls in the region.

The remaining incumbent executives lost their respective positions to fresh candidates.

There were 14 aspirants vying for various positions which were decided by the 308 delegates.

Below are the results from the various races in the Upper East Region:

CHAIRMAN

1. Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim= 4 2. Filson Awankua = 42

3. Anthony Namoo =114

4. Bugri A. Asamani = 11

5. Jerry Asamani =36

6. Dr. Moses K. Atinga = 99

1ST VICE CHAIRMAN

1. Osman M. Konkonba = 22

2. Alhaji Abubakar Sadique = 115

3. Isaac Adawele Atasige = 145

4. Abubakari Mohammed Siita = 23

2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

1. Akunaba Ageyure Aghana = 36

2. Bampil Badeabo Moses = 146

3. Atiru Samuel = 122

SECRETARY

1. Ayambire Cletus Innocent = 18

2. Elvis Figo A. Awonekai = 203 3. Amadu Mogtar Bagaya = 86

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Paul Kofi Yin = 27

2. Atangiba M. Shakiru = 142

3. Andrew Atariwini = 137

ORGANIZER

1. Ayamga Ayinbisa Peter = 126

2. Mark Ayamga = 28

3. Charles Taleog Ndanbon = 153

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. Ayamba Georgina = 216

2. Akagwire Margaret = 90

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Abdul-Rahaman Amidu = 5

2. Hannah Agana = 72

3. Musah Salahu-deen = 147

4. Listowell Azongbila = 49

5. Paul Aganda = 17

6. Aguri Albert =16

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Salley Musah Delwinde = 188

2. Ustarz Seidu Abass = 118

TREASURER

1. Daniel Ayine = 163

2. Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba = 147