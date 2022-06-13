Reports of issues with Soundcloud are flooding into Downdetector.

Soundcloud’s support page wrote on Twitter: “Hej! We’re currently experiencing some downtime, our engineers are working to get this resolved as soon as possible.

“Check out for updates on our Status page.”

It’s currently unclear what is causing the issues.

Most of the issues are said to be with the website and app.

A small number of reports also mention the Soundcloud server connection and claim it’s not working.

One user wrote on Downdetector: “No music at all, my guess is it’s gonna take a while, like Roblox did.”

Another complained: “My music is gone I had 2,000 tracks and their gone what do I do”.

Soundcloud users also took to Twitter to complain.

One person said: “The one time when I want to listen to music on soundcloud it’s down.”

Soundcloud’s Status Page currently states: “Degraded performance”.

The website, apps, signing-in, uploading and insights are all said to be affected.