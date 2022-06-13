Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ team visited the Kay-Billie-Klaer International School in Accra on Monday, June 13, 2022, as part of a tour of some Junior High Schools in the country.

This is part of an objective to encourage students to take part in this year’s contest and compete among the best.

During an interactive session with the students, they showed a lot of interest in this year’s challenge and spoke highly of The Literacy Challenge.

Speaking to Citi News, some students shared their views on some of the problems they think Ghana faces.

“We as children notice a lot of things, one of which is the bad roads and corruption. There are a lot of negatives in Ghana, so I hope to suggest a few things with what I will write,” a female student said.

“Citi FM is doing an amazing job with The Literacy Challenge, and this year I am excited to participate in it for the first time. I want to challenge myself and see how I fare. It is not even about making the top 50 or winning the ultimate prize,” a male student said.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants are to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Scripts are to be sent to ‘The Literacy Challenge’ P. O Box GP 14123, Accra-Central or be dropped at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka – Accra.

The deadline for submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022. For further enquires, kindly contact 0205973973 for assistance.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.