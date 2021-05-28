Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ team visited the premises of St. Paul’s Lutheran School and the Kay-Billie-Klaer International School in Accra on day three of its Junior High School (JHS) tour.

This is part of an objective to encourage students to partake in this year’s contest and compete among the best.

On Friday, May 27, 2021, the team first stopped at the St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Kanda, where the pupils expressed their views on the topic for entry into this year’s Literacy Challenge.

Some students who interacted with the team also expressed their readiness to be a part of the challenge.

“I think the topic is interesting, and one that can help me express myself very well. In this country, when you are a lady, you are not seen as someone who can lead, so this will help me articulate my views on what needs to be fixed in Ghana and hopefully, things do change for the better” Judith Adadey said.

“The literacy challenge will help me exhibit my skills as a writer, and I am sure that I can make it to the very top in the competition. The topic is not difficult as it addresses the very problems we have in the country, so I am keen on being a part of this year’s contest” Michael Komlagah stated.

Later on, the team moved to the Kay-Billie-Klaer International School at East Legon in Accra, to also motivate them to be a part of the contest.

A student at Kay-Billie Klaer, Adom Frimpong said, “In Ghana, there are a lot of problems that need to be fixed. Sanitation, the traffic situation where you can be stuck for close to two hours and it drives me crazy all the time. This is why I want to write and make my voice heard”.

“I want to improve on my literacy skills, and this challenge is another way to do that where I will be able to know my limit and help me become better at writing. Also, there are a lot of problems in Ghana, especially our roads. They are so poor, so I will write and get my voice heard” Richmond Apom noted.

About The Literacy Challenge

The topic for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, June 25, 2021.

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It is run on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.