Miss Malaika Ghana Beauty Pageant is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

It has over the last 20 years grown to become one of the most prestigious pageants in Ghana and Africa at large.

The beauty pageant was to identify beautiful young Ghanaian ladies with a passion to serve, groom them, build their confidence and help develop them into young female icons in society.

Over the years, ladies who have had the Miss Malaika ‘Experience’ have walked away with invaluable training to jump-start their careers in various fields of endeavors like medicine, law, beauticians, models, actors, tv/radio and event hosts amongst others. Their journeys represent what Miss Malaika Ghana Beauty Pageantstands for.

Charterhouse, has made the BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, commencing the 20th edition of Miss Malaika Ghana. This year’s edition is dubbed the EMERALD SEASON! The 20th edition of the most prestigious beauty pageant is expected to take a new turn with new exciting additions as it celebrates “the emerald” edition.

According to organizers, activities to mark this special edition of the 20th Anniversary will be communicated to the public in the coming days.

However, as has been the convention for potential participants and contestants, the key factors are simple; fall within the age range of 18 and 25, be beautiful, be charismatic, be eloquent, and be intelligent. With Miss Malaika Ghana, it is not enough to be beautiful on the outside, hence the general theme ‘beautiful inside out’.

The reigning Queen, Ama Tutuwaa will crown her successor in the coming months. Who becomes the Emerald Queen? Tag your 20th Malaika Queen on all social media platforms with the hashtag #malaikaat20

