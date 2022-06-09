The Citi FM Literacy Challenge on Day 2 of its Junior High School tour visited the St. George’s International School in Accra.

This is part of an objective to encourage students to partake in this year’s contest.

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the team stopped at the St. George’s International School, where the students showed keen interest in the topic for entry into this year’s Literacy Challenge.

Speaking in an interview, the students highlighted what they seek to be in future and how the competition will help them.

“This is the first time the Literacy Challenge team is coming to my school and I’m very interested in being a part of it. I know it will help get my opinion out there and make me a better writer as well,” a female JHS 2 student said.

Another female JHS 2 student also said she has identified a lot of problems in the country, and she hopes to write and provide solutions to some of Ghana’s many problems.

About The Literacy Challenge

‘The Literacy Challenge’ identifies and rewards the most outstanding JHS students in the country after a series of rigorous tests.

For the 2022 edition, interested participants are to submit an essay on the topic, “You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Scripts are to be sent to ‘The Literacy Challenge’ P. O Box GP 14123, Accra-Central or be dropped at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka – Accra.

The deadline for submission is Sunday, July 10, 2022. For further enquires, kindly contact 0205973973 for assistance.

The competition runs on three levels.

Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

‘The Literacy Challenge’ is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV. This year’s edition is sponsored by the Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners and Prospectus Ghana Limited.