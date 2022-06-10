Renowned Ghanaian sculptor and founder of Accents & Arts and Design & Technology Institute, Constance Swaniker is making a strong case for emerging and existing businesses to embrace the concept of ‘Precision Quality’ to give their operations a facelift.

She says, given the trends in modern business set-ups, entrepreneurs shouldn’t be losing sight of quality and fine details in product development or service provision to meet global standards.

“Understanding the term precision and then putting it together with quality certainly will be the game-changer. We have gotten to this stage where we need to co-create and co-design things. To be able to learn to do things well; precision quality is the missing link for businesses”, Constance Swaniker emphasised.

She was speaking on the on-air series as part of the Citi Business Festival on Citi FM on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Her topic was “Precision quality and mindset change”.

Constance Swaniker, a champion for ‘Precision Quality’ training, further identified “mindset change” as a key determining factor to enable organisations shape their strategies and adapt.

“Mindset shift is the most difficult thing people have to fix. Things cannot be the same as we keep complaining, so we must find ways of adopting to new mindsets. Precision quality is really the game-changer, and it’s just a mindset shift”, she added.

For her, ‘Precision Quality’ by extension, is also beneficial “as young people transition to work” adding that, “this is where they desperately need precision quality training.”

This, she says, will boost effective integration of young people into the world of work.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The on-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday with the Friday editions dedicated to ‘Precision Quality’ discussions.

ABSA Bank is the main sponsor of the Citi Business Festival 2022 and is supported by MTN Momo and MTN Business, IT Consortium and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and GIRSAL.