A “radical reengineering” of drainage is needed to solve Accra’s flooding, the Public Relations Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), George Ayisi, has said.

“The issue that will bring this to an end is major reengineering, especially of our drains,” Mr. Ayisi said to Citi News.

He urged Ghanaians in flood-prone areas to keep safe in the meantime.

“The rain is going to go deep into the night, and we are putting out our emergency lines where people in distress can reach us.”

He said there will be NADMO personnel monitoring flood-prone areas.

“The regional officers are also tasked to be on standby to rescue people when it happens,” Mr. Ayisi said.

He assured that NADMO was “very well-equipped in terms of human resources, logistics and can respond adequately.”

So far, Mr. Ayisi said there have been no casualties from the flooding and “there has not been any major issue.”

The flooding of streets has come to be expected anytime it rains because of poor drainage.

Parts of Ghana were flooded after hours of downpour on Wednesday.