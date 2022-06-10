Rains disrupted the tree planting exercise in the Eastern Region on Friday, June 10, 2022.

The Eastern Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Nana Poku Bosompem described the rains which disrupted most part of the commemorative tree planting exercise dubbed Green Ghana Day as a blessing.

Shortly after the planting exercise started at the Koforidua Technical University, where the region marked the Green Ghana Day, the rains came in, forcing the exercise to end abruptly.

In an interview with Citi News, the Eastern Regional Forestry Manager, Nana Poku Bosompem who indicated that the team will return tomorrow to all areas where seedlings were distributed to ensure proper planting, said every seedling planted today will survive.

“The regional launch of the Green Ghana campaign started off very nicely in the morning. We created awareness of the project. Midway through the planting, the rains started coming. And that’s a blessing. This is a sign to us that the trees planted today will survive,” he said.

The Green Ghana Day was introduced as part of a national afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.