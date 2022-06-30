The Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado, is not enthused with the government’s continued attribution of the country’s struggles to the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on The Point of View, David Agboado, said “we should stop hiding behind COVID and Ukraine and do the right thing”.

“Did the bombs in Ukraine hit the Tema Oil Refinery, or did the bombs Putin deployed hit the tankers that send the crude and fuel to the various stations?”

Mr. Agboado complained that neighbouring countries were not struggling with fuel prices.

“What pains me the most is Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso is [selling fuel for] GH¢37 [per gallon] and Burkina Faso takes its oil from Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Agboado was among the protestors who joined the demonstration organised by Arise Ghana, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After Wednesday’s protest, they presented a petition to the Finance Ministry and Parliament demanding action to address the cost of living crisis and unpopular government policies like the e-levy, in addition to interventions on petroleum price hikes.

Fuel prices currently range between 13 cedis and 11 cedis per litre.

Aside from supply challenges brought on by the war in Ukraine, forex issues have also contributed to the high fuel prices.

Ghana’s monthly fuel import bill stood at $450 million in May, up from $250 million in January.

The cedi has also weakened 22 percent against the dollar this year, making it the worst-performing among African currencies.