The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Buffer Stock company, Alhaji Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba has admonished government appointees to support the party at the grassroots.

He was speaking at the NPP USA national delegates conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, on 4th June 2022.

Alhaji Hannan challenged appointees to use their positions in government to energize the party base for the 2024 elections by supporting and listening to the concerns of party supporters.

“The grassroots are the engine of the party that can win us election 2024, so they must be listened to, and taken care of,” he said.

He made the call whilst contributing to a panel discussion as part of the conference.

He also advised party members to be honest and appreciate the efforts and support the appointees who are doing their best to support them.

According to the CEO, “some party members have benefited from the government and are yet found complaining that they have not gotten any support since 2017. Some will even benefit and keep quiet when others are also complaining”.

Alhaji Hanan reaffirmed his belief that, NPP will win the 2024 elections on the track record of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said the country has seen massive developments in the key sectors of the economy of Ghana.

He also maintained that ‘”unity, honesty and effective communication will be the tools NPP will use in breaking the 8.”

Alhaji Aludiba is part of a high-powered delegation of government and party functionaries invited by the NPP USA Chapter to their annual conference in 2022.