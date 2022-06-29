The Ghana Tourism Authority’s Senior Staff Association will begin its maiden edition of ‘SSA WEEK’ celebrations from 1st to 5th July 2022.

The week-long programme which is in consonance with the Authority’s mandate in promoting domestic tourism in Ghana, is under the theme, “Domestic Tourism – A Panacea for Ghana’s Tourism Development”.

The ‘SSA WEEK’ celebration begins on the 1st July 2022 with a clean-up exercise at the Shining and Labadi beaches and a trip to the Volta Region from 2nd to 5th July 2022.

Some of the attraction sites to be visited include; Afadjato Mountain, Gemi Falls, Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary, Akortor Slave Market and many others.

The Senior Staff Association will also participate in the Public Private Partnership Forum (PPPF) – Under the theme: “Leveraging African Continental Free Trade Area to Increase Tourism and Investment to Accelerate Socio-Economic Transformation”.

During the PPP Forum, there will also be a panel discussion on the following topics:

Opportunities in AFcFTA For Tourism and Hospitality Industry by Representative from AFcFTA

Exploring Investment o pportunities to take advantage of AFcFTA

The panelists include: Mr. Yoofi Grant (CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre), Rep from AFcFTA, Mr. Ben Anane Nsiah (Director/Product Development & Investment, GTA), Kingsley Boateng Owusu (Ecobank Ghana Limited), Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike (President, Ghana Hotels Association)

This is part of the efforts to update GTA staff with what the Volta Region has to offer in the way of beautiful tourist sites, such as ecotourism, in our drive to promote domestic tourism across the length and breadth of the country.

The Senior Staff Association of the Ghana Tourism Authority is constituted of senior-level staff within the Authority.