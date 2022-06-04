A youth mentorship initiative called the Tsaleach Foundation has been launched at The Dreamer’s Hub in North Legon, Accra.

The programme took place on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Special guests that graced the event include the Founder of RAIN Foundations and Happy Health Haven, Author Ralph Antwi; Bishop Joel Duncan-Williamspreacher, speaker and the Head Pastor of Firm Foundation Ministries, and Mrs. Mary Kuffuor, the founder of Klicks Africa Foundation.

Gospel musician Kofi Karikari and Reggie Grace also led the worship session for the event.

During the launch, it was highly emphasized the need for such an initiative to be implemented as a source of societal impact.

Tsaleach Foundation’s co-founder, Mr. Kaiser Torgbor also indicated the need for all to get on board, to support this great cause.

After the launch, Mr. Torgbor and his team traveled to Teshie Orphanage, Accra to make a donation on behalf of Tsaleach Foundation as well as encourage the founder and team at Teshie Orphanage for a job well done.

Tsaleach Foundation is a philanthropic organization with a vision to build and enrich young lives; to reach their full potential and positively influence their society, and the world at large.

It operates on three main programmes. These include Tsaleach Empowerment, Tsaleach Educational and Tsaleach Enterpreneurship programs. These programs are used to provide support to many young lives through mentoring, sholarships, training and funding for small business owners.

For further details, you may check out the organization’s website on www.tsaleachfoundation.org