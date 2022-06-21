The National Identification Authority says it is working to print the backlog of Ghana Cards ahead of the July 1 registration deadline for banking transactions.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Identification Authority, Dr. Abdul Ganiyu, noted that the backlog stood at 300,000

He said about 16.8 million persons have registered for the Ghana Card, with about 16.5 million cards having been printed.

“It is very possible that most of the people complaining now are within the 300,000 cards that are yet to be printed,” Dr. Ganiyu said.

“In the next couple of days we will try to print these cards across the country, and we will announce to the public to know,” he added.

Responding to concerns of people struggling to validate their SIM cards with the Ghana Card, Dr. Ganiyu said the development is a technical problem that the telcos have to resolve.

“Anytime people have come to the NIA with that complaint, we have been able to validate the card, and we find that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the card,” he said.