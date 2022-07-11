An 11-year-old girl is believed to have killed herself in Sefwi Wiawso the capital of the Western North Region.

She died on Thursday, July 7, 2022, between the hours of 4 and 5 pm, a few minutes after she had returned from school.

According to reports, the deceased had been asked by her stepmother to go and, as usual, clean her father’s sheep pen, which is about 100 metres away from their house.

After a while, her stepmother went to find out what really was keeping her so long in the pen, but only to realise she was hanging on a rope tied to the roof of the pen.

The stepmother, who became apprehensive, then shouted for help from the neighbourhood and the girl was untied and quickly rushed to the Sefwi Wiawso municipal hospital, where the doctors confirmed her death.

Mr Ebenezer Asante, who was working with the girl’s father in his new building at Old Adiembra, told Citi News they are in shock over the incident.