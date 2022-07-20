The GNPC Foundation has described as misleading the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s, concerns with price changes in the construction of the artificial turfs by the Ghana National Petroleum Commission.

Though Mr Ablakwa said the figures submitted to Parliament by the Ministry of Energy are significantly higher than the ones quoted in the PIAC report, the GNPC Foundation has said the figure as contained in the 2021 PIAC Report represents how much had been expended on each project as at the reporting time.

“Indeed, this figure only represents 20% of the total contract sum of GH¢1,599,065.00 per facility in 2019-2020. Thus, the GH¢319,813.00 quoted in the PIAC report represents progress payment based on milestones,” the foundation said in a statement.

The GNPC Foundation is funding 32 astroturf facilities across the country at various stages of completion.

The GNPC Foundation’s Sports Infrastructure Project began in 2018 with the aim to improve the standards of sports infrastructure in local communities to harness sporting talents, of which football remains a critical agent.

It explained that at the outset of the project in 2018, the cost of construction of each astroturf was pegged at $250,000 (GH¢997,337.00).

The foundation added that in 2019 and 2020, the cost of each facility increased to $300,000 (GH¢1,599, 065.00) as accurately stated by the Minister of Energy in Parliament on July 5th, 2022.

“Currently, the cost per Astroturf facility stands at $350,000 (GH¢2,366,666.68) with the incremental costs attributed to rising cost in construction,” it noted.

The GNPC Foundation said Mr. Ablakwa “failed to appreciate and understand the PIAC report in its entirety as one detailing expenditure on projects within the calendar year, rather than one on total cost of the project.”