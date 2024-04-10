The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has urged the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to refocus on its primary responsibilities and intensify its efforts to operate independently.

As the national oil company of the country, PIAC emphasizes that the corporation has a responsibility to prioritize the country’s welfare in all its operations.

These suggestions were part of PIAC’s report titled “The Role of GNPC in the Upstream Petroleum Industry: Challenges and Prospects,” which was sighted by Citi News in Accra on Wednesday.

The report also highlighted that for GNPC to remain relevant and successful during the energy transition, it needs to reassess its strategies and business models and seek out new opportunities and markets.

“The making of an effective NOC amid the transition is a daunting but achievable task, that requires vision, innovation, and adaptation.”

“NOCs that can successfully navigate the energy transition can not only survive but also thrive and become leaders and partners in the global energy system,” the report added.

