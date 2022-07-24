Tamale Central constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman,

Issahaku Umar Farouk (Kanawu) alias Chairman F. K has urged Ghanaians to eulogize the late President John Evans Atta Mills’ “Father for all” with dignity and stop the brouhaha surrounding his demise.

Contributing to the late President’s 10th memorial service held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Issahaku Umar Farouk in an interview described the late President Mills as a distinguished statesman who was incorruptible and served as a Peace Ambassador.

He decried the media brouhaha between the late President’s family and Mr. Koku Anyidoho over the late President’s death and called for a ceasefire.

According to the Tamale Central NDC Chairman, the late President’s enviable political discourse inspired most Ghanaian youth to join mainstream partisan politics.

He said the late President would forever be remembered for his political tolerance, which earned him the accolade “Asomdwehene.”

In a related development, the State and the NDC leadership separately organized memorial services at the Asomdwee Park in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the late President Mills’ death.

While President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led the government delegation to the State event, former President John Dramani Mahama and other NDC bigwigs attended the second phase organized by the party.

Memory lane

Mr. Atta Mills served as Vice President to former President Jerry John Rawlings between 1997 and January 2001.

He later became President in the year 2009 and died on July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

He came to power after narrowly winning against the then governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 2008 polls.

Under President Atta Mills’ leadership, Ghana joined the ranks of the world’s large-scale oil producers.

He would forever be blessed and remembered for his political tolerance that strengthened Ghana’s distinction as the beacon of peace in Sub-Saharan Africa.