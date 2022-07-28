The Kumasi High Court has dismissed a $10 million defamation suit brought before it by a former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The court has also awarded a cost of GH¢150,000 against Dr. Spio-Garbrah.

Dr. Spio-Gabrah filed the suit after Chairman Wontumi made a comment on his Wontumi TV and radio station in Kumasi, where he allegedly described the plaintiff as a “thief” ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah also sued the media platform, Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited.

The plaintiff, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, and the defendant, Chairman Wontumi, took turns and mounted the witness box where they were cross-examined.

Dr. Spio-Garbrah noted that the statement Chairman Wontumi made about him was defamatory and was uttered without caution in a malicious manner with the intent to cause damage and injury to his hard-earned global reputation.

The plaintiff quantified the value of his global reputation as being in excess of $10 million, hence requesting that amount as compensation.

During Chairman Wontumi’s cross-examination, he said he only interpreted a statement by former NDC Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini.

Delivering the judgement today, Thursday, 28th July 2022, the court ruled that Chairman Wontumi’s words on Dr. Spio-Garbrah were not malicious.

It also stated that it has dismissed the case because the reliefs being sought by Plaintiff were not substantiated.

Reacting to this, the legal team for Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah says it is disappointed in the verdict and is appealing the decision immediately.

The lawyer for Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo tells Citi News they are also appealing against the decision to award a cost against his client.