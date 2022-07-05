Floodwaters have taken over major streets in Accra and some homes following heavy rains on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Portions of the Central Business District, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Sahara, Odawna, Shiashie, Mateheko, Kaneshie First Light, among other areas, were all not spared by the floodwaters.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency in a Facebook post said the rains are expected to persist into late morning.
Some persons took to social media to express their frustrations at the level of flooding in the capital city, as it seems to have become an annual ritual.
#Accra stay by #floods 🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/1cqHtPlniG
— Afro387 (@demmanuels19) July 5, 2022
Some part of Dansoman atm#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/4EVRAplSu7
— Jaybahd Wofaase👿 (@jaybahdwofaase) July 5, 2022
Right in front of Ecobank Head office, Ridge. The entire road is submerged. @benkoku#accrafloods #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/npeOoJDjJg
— Whiskey Lullaby (@TeeMaxi) July 5, 2022
Road in front of African Regent Hotel towards 37 right now.#AccraRains #accrafloods @Citi973 pic.twitter.com/a4YXQvWqsp
— Lorrencia Adam Nkrumah (@lorrenciaadam) July 5, 2022
Fiesta Royale traffic lights. #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/bWXiDOVyts
— Kojo Akoto Boateng (@KojoAB) July 5, 2022
Here I am thinking I’m in a vehicle. Turns out, I’m under a strainer. Water dripping from all angles. The worst part is the waterfall behind me when the car moves. Inhaling smoke and no ventilation. ACCRA 😩😩 #accraflood #accrafloods #accra #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/r1X9xsv4nH
— Sandra Ayertey (@korlekie_2131) July 5, 2022
Right in front of Ecobank Head office, Ridge. The entire road is submerged. @benkoku#accrafloods #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/npeOoJDjJg
— Whiskey Lullaby (@TeeMaxi) July 5, 2022