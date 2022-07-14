A finance lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Seyram Kawor has said it will serve the country good for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to remain at post for now.

He said the Finance Minister is privy to Ghana’s economic issues and therefore his resignation at this point will leave a gap the nation cannot afford at such a crucial time.

Speaking in an interview, he noted that although there have been increasing calls for the Finance Minister to step down or be sacked, Mr. Ofori-Atta knows the current problems better than anybody and knows how best to present the issues before the IMF team for the right programmes to be prescribed.

“The situation in which we find ourselves in now, he knows it more, and so, he resigning at this very moment will take a lot from the table,” he stated on Joy News.

Dr. John Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has also rejected calls for the resignation of the Minister, saying that dismissing the Finance Minister will damage the image of Ghana.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 3businesscolloquium in Accra.

“He should be there because it will dent the international image of Ghana if you remove him at this time,” he said.