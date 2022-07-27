The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says it is providing medical care and offering counselling service to one of its first-year students who was allegedly raped by a police officer and a final-year student of the school last week Tuesday.

KNUST authorities say, according to the 21-year-old victim, the final student lured her to his hostel at Bomso and told her he wanted to give her female clothes to sell, so they can share the profit afterwards.

Upon entering his room, the final-year student allegedly locked the door and raped her and then called the police officer, who also took his turn in raping her.

According to the authorities at KNUST, following the incident, the alleged victim confided in a lecturer who then led her to report the matter to the directorate of students affairs, after which the authorities of the school reported the matter to the police.

Together with the KNUST security and the police, the final year student was arrested on Wednesday, 20th July 2022.

The final year student then gave the police a lead, which led to the arrest of the police officer.

Police in the Ashanti region have since commenced investigations into the matter.

Citi News understands the docket has been forwarded to the office of the Attorney General for advice.

The final year student and the police officer are still in police custody.