Esther Ampah, a 29-year-old seamstress based in Tarkwa is in need of $50,000 (GH¢415,000) for a kidney transplant.

She was diagnosed with Lupus nephritis and kidney failure four years ago.

Esther Ampah goes for dialysis treatment three times a week at a cost of GH¢370 per session.

Having recently been on admission at the Korle Bu teaching hospital for four months, doctors have said she will need the transplant.

Treatment for the disease has also taken a toll on her family and others around her.

Esther Ampah has also been unable to work to make money to support her treatment.

To offer support, a call can be placed to 0549815175.

Donations can also be sent to 0247042836 under the account name Isaac Donkor.