Fans of Kojo Antwi in London will have a dose of the maestro, 18 years after he performed in the United Kingdom.

Kojo Antwi’s last event was done at the Brixton Academy alongside Daddy Lumba in 2004.

Since then many people in London have requested to see the music man perform but all that could not happen earlier on.

That notwithstanding, there is going to be a great opportunity for fans and lovers of Kojo Antwi’s music to see and watch him perform this year.

Kojo Antwi who is known for his 24th December event is will be in London for a concert dubbed Kojo Antwi Live in Concert’ at the Dominion Center on July 30, 2022.

Also performing at the programme are Ghanaian music duo Keche.

Speaking about the concert, Kojo Antwi who expressed excitement about seeing friends, fans, families, and loved ones in London assured them that he will be in London for the concert.

“Hello to all my friends, fans and family in the UK, I’m coming back to London, I will see you Saturday 30th of July at the Dominion Center as I mount the stage with my band to share with you all those beautiful moments, it’s going to be a night of classic love songs, and I’m so excited, it’s going to be a marathon of love songs,“ he said.

According to organizers of the concert, Desire UK and Davison band, they took their time to listen to Ghanaians in the UK who have expressed the wish of seeing Kojo Antwi.

According to them, they are excited to be seeing a lot of Ghanaian artistes in the UK, as they give them the experience of enjoying Ghanaian music.

Kojo Antwi is known for songs such as ‘Afafanto’, ‘Dadie Anoma’, ‘Mfa Me Nko Ho’, ‘Amrika’, ‘Kakai’, among others.