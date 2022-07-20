The management of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has confirmed to ghanaweekend.com information that the Accra High Court has nullified the elections organized by the management on March 15, 2022.

They said some aggrieved members took the organisation to court over the mandate of the Board and the Election Process.

After one year of the case follow-up, the court in February this year ruled favour of the organization paving the way for the Board elections on 15th March, 2022.

These aggrieved members led by Steven Boahene appealed against the decision which the trail Judge duly set aside on Tuesday 19th July, 2022 pending the determination of the substantive matter.

“Thus, by implication, the Governing Board has been set aside,” the statement indicated.

They have, therefore, assured their member that GHAMRO is vigorously pursuing its mandate in terms of licensing music users, collecting the said fees, and distributing the same.