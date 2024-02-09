Legendary urban gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has made a staggering revelation that he has never received royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) despite making music for many years.

GHAMRO, established in 1993, aims to collect and distribute royalties equitably to Ghanaian musicians. However, the organization has faced accusations of inefficiency and corruption.

Many rights owners have complained about how royalties have been disbursed for years. Some have called on powers that be to ensure that structures are put in place for the collection and disbursement of royalties.

Speaking to ghanaweekend.com, Cwesi Oteng, who released his first album ‘Blessed Are They’ in 2008, astonishingly stated that he has never received royalties from GHAMRO.

According to the ‘God Dey Bless Me’ hitmaker, even though he has registered with GHAMRO, he has no interest in receiving his royalties.

He explained extensively that the systems in Ghana are not functioning – as a result, he had to focus on other avenues to make money with his music.

The iconic gospel musician called on powers that be to ensure that structures are put in place for the collection and disbursement of royalties.

Known in real life as Hermon Cyrus Kwesi Nhyira Oteng, Cwesi Oteng is currently promoting his new single dubbed ‘Your Love’.

Watch the full interview below