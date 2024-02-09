The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) has announced its plans to hold high-level discussions with stakeholders scheduled for February 10th to 13th, 2024.

The engagement will bring together the Director-General of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), Dr. Alvaro Bermejo, who will be accompanied by the Regional Director for Africa, Ms. Marie-Evelyne Petrus-Barry.

The visit will include media engagements, courtesy calls, and meetings with top Ghanaian authorities, including Cabinet Ministers and private organizations involved in reproductive health. PPAG envisions a Ghana where young people and vulnerable groups have unimpeded access to sexual and reproductive health services and has tirelessly advocated for this cause. Dr. Bermejo’s visit presents an opportunity to assess progress and identify remaining challenges.

This mission underscores IPPF’s and PPAG’s ongoing dedication to safeguarding the rights and health of women, men, young people, and vulnerable communities. Both organizations are committed to enhancing their collaboration to ensure universal access to high-quality sexual and reproductive health services. With nearly 60 years of impactful advocacy and service delivery, PPAG eagerly anticipates many more years of transformative work in the realm of sexual and reproductive health and rights.

IPPF is globally recognized as a foremost provider of sexual and reproductive health services, with a strong presence in Africa, where it supports national associations and implements regional programs to advance sexual and reproductive rights and health.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital