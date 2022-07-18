The contestant from Florida and also representing the Bono East Region of Ghana was crowned Ms. Ghana USA 2022 at an event held on the 25th of June 2022 at the Atlas Performing Arts Centre in Washington DC.

The 1st runner-up position was won by Afua Laast, representing the State of New York and the Savannah Region of Ghana, with Stephanie Twum representing the State of Georgia and the Western Region, taking the 2nd runner position.

Other awards

Ms. Adwoah Adomako representing the State of New Jersey and the Eastern Region won the Ms. Congeniality prize for 2022.

Stephanie Twum, the second runner-up also walked away with the Ms. Photogenic prize for 2022.

As part of their prize package sponsored by Adansi Travels and the Labadi Beach Hotel, Miss Vanessa Obeng and Miss Afua Laast will be travelling to Ghana this December as part of the Conquer Ghana tour by Adansi Travels.

While in Ghana, they will be fully hosted by the Labadi Beach Hotel.

They will then jet off to Dubai for the end of the year and new year’s activities also sponsored by Adansi Travels.

Stay tuned for more on how you can be a part of those big events. While in Ghana, they will also be working on their projects with the Kaya Child Care centre in Madina which focuses on care and education for kids of Kayaye women.

The event was also patronised by Ghanaians across the East Coast of the United States of America with representatives from the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC led by the deputy head of Chancery Mr. Ernest Amporful representing Ambassador H. E. Alima Mahama (Hajia).

In a speech read on the ambassador’s behalf, H.E. Alima Mahama congratulated all the contestants and encouraged them to emulate the ideals of the great Ashanti Queen Yaa Asantewaa per the chosen theme for this year’s event.

She then went on to encourage the Ms. Ghana USA Organisation to keep on promoting Ghanaian women in the diaspora and also further work hard in implementing various social interventions in the selected communities back home in Ghana.

Ms. Ghana USA 2022, Vanessa Obeng, is a charismatic and artistic young woman from her home state of Massachusetts, currently living in Miami, Florida.

She holds a bachelor’s in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is currently a graduate student earning a Masters’s degree in Sports Administration from the University of Miami.

Vanessa has always had a passion for dance from a young age and has extensive experience dancing/cheering professionally for the NBA Team Miami Heat. On the final night, Vanessa showcased the best of herself in all categories and earned the majority of points from judges based on the main focus of this year’s pageant – Leadership, talent, and communication skills.

The Ms. Ghana USA organisation plans to move the pageant around the United States of America with focus not just on discovering talented Ghanaian young women but also to promote Ghana as a tourism and business destination on the continent of Africa.