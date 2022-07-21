President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the newly elected National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to work hard to ensure that the party wins the 2024 elections.
Nana Akufo-Addo says ‘breaking the eight’ should be the ultimate objective of the new leadership.
Speaking at a meeting with the new executives led by the party’s new National Chairman, Stephen Ntim at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo urged them to “do all they can to unite the party ahead of the elections.”
The new executives were elected at the party’s just-ended national delegates conference, last weekend at the Accra Sports stadium.
Here is the list of the new executives:
1. Mr. Stephen Ntim- National Chairman
2. Danquah Smith Buttey – 1st Vice Chairman
3. Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman
4. Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman
5. Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary
6. Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser
7. Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser
8. National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah
9. National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa
10. Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena