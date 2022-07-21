Police are on a manhunt for some robbery suspects who perpetrated a crime at Achiaman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the suspects attacked a company in the area and in the process killed one person while others sustained injuries.

Without giving further details on the incident, the Ghana Police Service in a statement said its men are bent on arresting the suspects for them to face justice.

“The Police are on a manhunt to arrest some robbers who attacked a company at Achiaman in Amasaman, Accra. In the process, one person died, and two others sustained injuries.”

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the Ghana Police Service added in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, July 21, 2022.