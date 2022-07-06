The National Identification Authority (NIA) has set the records straight on a video in circulation on social media showing some old Ghana Cards allegedly “left to rot” at its Sowotuom Office.

The NIA in a statement signed by its Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu made the following clarifications;

1. The cards are 2D-Barcode cards printed between 2008 and 2014, but were never issued to Ghanaians;

2. The cards have been kept in stores and basement of the NIA Headquarters Building located at No. 8 Nelson Mandela Avenue, South Legon, near Gulf House, Accra;

3. The cards have been audited by an NIA Board of Survey and passed for destruction as they have outlived their 10-year life span and cannot be used for any lawful purpose;

4. Stored in “Ghana-Must-Go” bags, the cards were moved from storage to create space pending their destruction as the NIA Headquarters Building undergoes refurbishment;

5. The cards were covered with a tarpaulin at the NIA Headquarters premises awaiting shredding, but someone removed the cover, made a video and shared it on social media:

6. For the avoidance of doubt, these 2-D Barcode cards are different from the current generation of multipurpose, dual-interface, chip-embedded, biometric smart cards being issued by NIA since 2018 under the Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Identification Authority further assured Ghanaians that all printed but unissued ultra-modern smart cards meant for Ghanaians and eligible foreigners lawfully resident in Ghana are safe in NIA’s custody.

“Such cards are batched, boxed and securely kept at the NIA Headquarters and in the respective 16 Regional and 276 District Offices of NIA, and at its Premium Registration Centers for issuance.”

NIA said it is committed to protecting all personal records in its custody and ensure their safety, integrity and confidentiality at all times.