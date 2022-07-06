The Minority in Parliament wants government to factor in the creation of new job avenues to employ former toll workers in the mid-year budget.

According to the Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, this must be considered if government will not bring back the collection of tolls.

Members of the Ghana Toll Workers Union, including persons living with disabilities, yesterday petitioned Parliament over the non-payment of their salaries and the suspension of toll collection.

Over 800 workers lost their jobs in November 2021 after the suspension of toll collection across the country by the government.

Receiving the petition, Mr. Ibrahim called on government to address the concerns of the disgruntled toll workers.

“The concerns of the toll booth workers are legitimate. Thankfully, the Minister will come before us on the 13th of July with his mid-year budget. I believe that he has seen the harm the cancellation of the toll collection has caused and will do the needful.”