Ghanaian artiste Okyeame Kwame has been appointed as brand ambassador for Waylead Ghana Company Limited, a group of companies that specialises in residential, retail, and commercial real estate development.

As a brand ambassador, Okyeame Kwame will lead the promotion of the company’s products and image through interactions with customers.

At a press conference which also saw the signing of the terms of contract between the two parties at Waylead Properties, Sakumono, Accra today, July 7, Okyeame Kwame expressed his appreciation to Waylead Properties for the confidence reposed in his brand to push the fortunes of the company through increased sales by creating loads of attention.

“The marriage is to foster sales and increase credibility and bring attention to Waylead so that people will buy houses, live in them, and turn them into homes.

“It is, therefore, my singular honour to promise them that everything we have in this document, I’m going to stick by it, and I’m going to make everything a responsibility of mine plus 1.

“So that at the end of the year, when we meet the media again and you ask, ‘Okyeame Kwame became an ambassador for Waylead, what was he able to do?’ my good works will be evident of everything that I was tasked to do by the terms of the contract,” Okyeame Kwame said.

On his part, Managing Director of Waylead Properties, Keegan Wang, said these are the benefits that Okyeame Kwame is bringing on board and makes him the best fit as brand ambassador for the company.

“As a reputable estate developer, we wish to promote our name to more Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, to help people discover suitable and quality homes. We believe Okyeame has the means to spread our name very far.

“Signing Okyeame Kwame is a strategic move to position Waylead in the luxury accommodation space.

“With this collaboration, we aim to make our name known to every Ghanaian that Waylead can deliver a high-quality home regardless of budget and to help bridge the housing needs of the country.

“That is why we are signing him on as our brand ambassador. Okyeame Kwame embodies our brand identity in every appearance, demeanour, and values, and he would help create awareness and boost sales for our organisation.

“Together, we will help more Ghanaians to realise their dream of homeownership?” he said.

Mr. Keegan disclosed that Waylead Properties which started operations in Ghana in 2011 and presently owns 48 acres of land at Sakumono intend to turn it into more than 54 detached townhouses, 106 semidetached houses and 800 multi-room apartments.

The land was acquired with the blessing of Ghana Post and Tema Development Corporation (TDC) to provide Ghanaians with affordable homes without litigation.

Speaking at the press conference, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour congratulated Okyeame Kwame for sustaining his career for over 25 years.

“Just like Okyeame Kwame has been able to sustain his career to be at the top, we are confident he will bring that experience to bear in increasing sales for Wayleads,” he stated.

For 25 years, Okyeame Kwame has excelled in the music industry both in Ghana and abroad. In addition to his great gains in that field, he has also been committed to engagements to advance the well-being of society through his Hepatitis B Foundation and Made-in-Ghana projects.

These initiatives have not only helped Okyeame Kwame to build and strengthen his bond with the public but has also created a positive image for his brand.