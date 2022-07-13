The Privileges Committee of Parliament is currently in a meeting to determine the fate of three legislators referred to them by the Speaker for absenteeism.

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on 4th May referred three Members of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Henry Quartey, and Kennedy Agyepong to the Privileges Committee for absenting themselves from over fifteen sittings of the house.

According to the Speaker, the absence of the MPs without his permission constitutes a breach of the rules of the house.

Last week, the committee could not take a firm decision after one of the MPs, Adwoa Safo did not show up at the Committee hearing.

The other MPs are Kennedy Agyepong and Henry Quartey.

They both appeared before the committee, citing ill health as the reason for absenting themselves.