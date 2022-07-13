The body of a man who was beheaded on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Hobor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has been found.

The police say the body which was discovered on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue, pending an autopsy.

The body of the deceased, who has been identified as Nana Kwame, was found in a bus at Hobor.

The Weija police arrested two persons who were found in possession of the head of the unidentified man on Sunday.

The incident occurred after the taxi cab, on which the suspects were travelling on, got involved in an accident.

Nearby residents who rushed to the scene after the accident, to rescue the occupants of the vehicle, saw a fresh human head lying in it, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects, Samuel Amemasi, 32, and Joseph Kwesi Mawuwone, 23 are currently being processed for court.

Meanwhile, one more person has been arrested in connection with the incident.