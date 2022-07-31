Government has extended the deadline for the SIM card re-registration to 30th September 2022.

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu disclosed this during a press briefing held today, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

“The programme will be extended to 30 September to end the anniversary of its commencement which will give us a full year. Any sim that has not been registered by end of August will be barred from receiving services,” the Minister told the press.

The government had initially set July 31 as the deadline for all persons to re-register their SIM cards with their Ghana Cards.

Persons who had failed to comply with the directive would have had their SIM cards deactivated.

The regulations are to help law enforcement agencies to identify SIM card owners, track criminals who use phones for illegal activities, curb phone theft, hate text messaging, mobile fraud activities, and SIM Box fraud.

They are to also help identify subscribers for the use of value-added services such as mobile banking, mobile money, and electronic payment services.

However, not all Ghaianains have been able to secure their Ghana Card.

The National Identification Authority has indicated that 15,702,719 cards have been issued while 808,493 cards have been printed but not issued.

The Minority in Parliament had urged the President to intervene in the matter and one of its members, Sam George, said he was still concerned that the SIM Registration Regulations, 2011 (LI 2006) was being misinterpreted.