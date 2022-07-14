The New Patriotic Party has expressed readiness to welcome over 6,000 delegates on Friday, July 15, 2022, for the national delegates conference.

The delegates will spend three days in Accra for the upcoming National Delegates Conference to elect new executive officers for the NPP.

46 candidates are contesting to hold ten different positions.

With a day to the commencement of the conference, the New Patriotic Party says all travel and accommodation arrangements for delegates have been finalised.

In an interview with Citi News, the Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, Evans Nimako assured delegates of the preparedness of the planning committee.

“We have put in place the necessary arrangements and preparation for the delegates conference. We are very confident that it shall be a record remarkable success,” he added.

The election is scheduled between 15th to 17th of July at the Accra Sports Stadium.