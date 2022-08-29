One of the exhibitors at the ‘This Is Ghana’ exhibition believes in a future where Ghana no longer imports toothpicks.

African Palm Toothpick manufactures toothpicks from Oil Palm tree branches.

Ghana has oft been criticised for being import dependent to the point where it imports even items as basic as toothpicks.

One of the founders of African Palm Toothpick, Professor Edward Ntifu-Siaw, wants to change this narrative.

Prof Ntifo-Siaw, who is also an oil palm farmer, was worried about the waste from his farm and looked into making use of parts that were not being utilised.

“Anytime we harvest, we cut the branches and waste it… So I sat down with my engineer and said how can we turn on this waster on my farm into a product, so we stop importing toothpicks,” he noted.

His partner, Ben Blanton Gidisu, is the engineering brain behind the venture, and they have a base for manufacturing in New Abirem, Eastern Region.

They have had to develop new machines for processing toothpicks because Chinese machines used for manufacturing toothpicks are normally tailored to bamboo.

Prof Ntifo-Siaw also stressed that this venture should be considered a matter of national pride.

“We are trying to save the country the shame of using or little dollars to import something that can be made in Ghana,” he said.

African Palm Toothpick currently employs 10 women and plans to triple this number when it goes into full production.

The company is also targeting the setting up of companies in the Central and Western regions.