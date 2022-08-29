On the 18th of August 2022, at the prestigious Lancaster Hotel (formerly Golden Tulip) at Liberation Road Accra, the travel industry witnessed a never-before-seen reward extravaganza put together by Wakanow.com for its sub-agents.

Wakanow.com, Ghana’s biggest online travel agency, rewarded its top 10 performing Affiliates (also known as sub-agents) with mouthwatering prizes as it re-introduced its Affiliate Program in the Ghana Market. The special event was sponsored by Sabre Travel Network, and it had in attendance representatives of key trade partners such as Emirates Airlines, Sabre Travel Network Nigeria and Ghana, South African Tourism, South African Airways, and over 40 sub-agents.

The Wakanow Affiliate program is an initiative that affords travel agencies who do not have IATA license an opportunity to still sell travel products by reselling Wakanow’s products as subagents with access to the biggest online flight inventory in Ghana via Wakanow’s portal. It also presents business inclined and enterprising individuals who are interested in venturing into the travel industry with the opportunity and support needed to start their businesses. The Affiliate Program offers training and technical support to all its affiliates.

Sabre Travel Network took time to unpack the robustness of its GDS and South African Tourism revealed hidden gem destinations in South Africa for travel package sellers.

The highlight of the event was the award-giving ceremony, where the best performing travel agent, 806 Travel Ghana Limited, represented by its director, Abdul Razak Alhassan won a free return ticket to Dubai courtesy of Emirates Airlines. Other winners were Nancy Mensah of Virgo Travel and Tours Limited and Nuratu Sedik of Lapisco Ghana limited, both went home with a refrigerator and microwave respectively. Other gifts were also given to other well-deserving sub-agents.

The Country Manager of Wakanow, Temitayo Shittu representing the Regional Director, West Africa, Sodie Osei-Bonsu, said that this event was designed to officially reintroduce the Affiliate Incentive program, now invigorated by the new partnership with Sabre Travel Network, to the market. She added that this is Wakanow’s way of showing appreciation to hardworking sub-agents who are already part of the program while assuring that it is the beginning of many more reward initiatives being planned by the organization.

Wakanow is Ghana’s foremost online travel agency selling various travel products like Flights, Hotels, Visa Assistance, Travel Insurance, Pre-Paid Card, Holiday and Tour Packages, Airport Transfers, Rides, Cargo, PCR Test Scheduling, Protocol Services and many more. It is known for offering the best travel deals via digital and offline channels that are unobtainable elsewhere, and offers an instalment payment service called Pay Small Small. It has travel centers in Accra with an ambitious plan to expand its physical store footprint across Ghana.