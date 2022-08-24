Police in the Eastern Region have gunned down three suspected armed robbers who engaged the police in a shoot-out on Tuesday morning at Obosomase in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The three, whose names have only been given as Ahwereng, Akroma and Elisha, natives of the area, together with another suspect, are said to have met the police after a robbery escapade and immediately started exchanging firepower.

The police who overpowered them gunned down the 3 and arrested another suspect who is currently in custody.

Police sources say two of the suspects were ex-convicts.

According to an eyewitness, they heard seven gunshots at Obosomase Aroma Junction and upon reaching there they saw four male adults being moved to the Mampong police station, and upon reaching the station, they saw the 3 lifeless bodies of the suspects.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Twumasi Ankrah, who led a team from the regional command, visited the scene to begin investigations into the incident.