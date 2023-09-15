The Police have arrested two suspects, Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif, for preparation to commit robbery.

The suspects, together with two others, currently on the run, were on Thursday, 14th September 2023, arrested at the Tweapease Police checkpoint when they attempted to escape from the Police during a routine stop-and-search operation.

Items retrieved from suspects are a pump-action gun, two live BB cartridges, two machetes, and a catapult.

Preliminary investigations have established that the suspects had in their possession the exhibit items in their quest to commit robbery.

The suspects are currently in Police custody and will be put before court while efforts are underway to get the remaining two, who are currently on the run, also arrested.