A police officer has been detained for an alleged shooting incident resulting in the death of one person.

In a brief statement on Thursday, April 4, the police Service said it had sent a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family of the deceased.

“The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has detained a Police Officer for an alleged fatal shooting incident which occurred today 4th April 2024, at Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region.

“The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to the wife and family of the deceased and sent a high powered Police delegation to commiserate with them while investigation into the incident continues.”

