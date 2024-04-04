The Interior Ministry has declared Thursday, April 11, 2024, as a public holiday to commemorate Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

A press statement signed by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, confirmed the statutory holiday and urged Ghanaians to observe it as such throughout the country.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The holiday marks the conclusion of the 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on the observation of a new moon by local religious authorities, so the exact day of celebration varies by locality.

