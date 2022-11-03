The Police are on a manhunt for a gang of armed men who attacked and robbed a family of three along the Ejura-Nkwanta-Nyinase road in the Ashanti Region on October 31, 2022.

The robbers shot and killed one of the victims, identified as Kipo Sumaila, and bolted with an unspecified amount of money.

The two other victims, Ibrahim Iddrisu and Masawudu Sumaila, who sustained gunshot wounds, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

However, victim Ibrahim Iddrisu died while receiving treatment, while Masawudu Sumaila has been treated and discharged from the hospital.

The police in a release assured the family and the public that they are pursuing the perpetrators and will surely get them arrested to face justice.