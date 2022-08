‘Akroma’ in Twi is hawk, the wild bird known for its vision and poaching abilities.

In the meantime, the video for one of the tracks on the EP, ‘Magneto’, is out and available for download on all digital video streaming platforms.

With ‘Magneto’, Amakye The Rapper inspires himself of a better tomorrow and his effortless transitions from English-Pidgin-Patois, coupled with a simple hook.

The video was directed by Jeneral Jay.

Watch the video below: