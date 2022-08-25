Power has been restored to the SRC and the GETFUND halls at the Kumasi Technical University’s Adako Jachie campus in the Ashanti Region.

This comes after officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, disconnected power to the halls over non-payment of electricity bills.

The management of the university explained that the school did not receive bills for a very long time, despite following up on several occasions.

Speaking to Citi News, the University Relations Officer, Dr. Charles Obeng-Sarpong said the school has cleared all arrears.

“Plans were far advanced to issue out a cheque to ECG to restore power. We were optimistic that by the end of Wednesday, power would have been restored, and indeed around 5:00 pm, the ECG officials came in to restore the power.”

“As we said yesterday, these young ones are full of energy and if we take such steps to have the power restored, it could lead to a whole lot of issues.”