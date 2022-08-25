One person is reported dead with several others injured following renewed clashes between two communities in the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

The clashes are reported to have happened between the Tibongo and Junjoon communities yesterday, when one faction laid claim to a piece of farmland.

The latest incident also led to the burning of several houses in the Junjoon community.

The District Chief Executive for Chereponi, Hajia Zuweiratu Mada Nashiru in a Citi News interview said security has been beefed up in the area to prevent an escalation.

“It is a renewed clash between two communities. Yesterday, in the afternoon, one group attacked the other. There is no access to that community as we speak. Access to the community has been taken over by water.”

The clashes led to the burning down of 16 houses and the killing of livestock in the Gbalo and Kukpong/Sagong communities in the district.

Twelve persons have been arrested after the clash in the Chereponi district.