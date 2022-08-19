The leadership of the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana has expressed disappointment with the management of the University over the removal of a hall master and a senior tutor following the August 5 clash between students of the Commonwealth Hall and the Mensah Sarbah Hall.

Addressing the media, the Acting Chairman of the Commonwealth Hall Council, Professor Osei Amponsah, described the decision as biased since the clash occurred outside the jurisdiction of Commonwealth Hall.

“While we remain faithful to the objectives and discipline and established principles of communication in the university, the directive of the council comes as a surprise as to why such major decisions concerning the hall could be taken without any form of consultation with the hall council.”

“Council is surprised as to how hall officials will be held directly accountable for an incident which clearly occurred outside commonwealth hall,” Prof. Amposah added.

The two officials, according to the university council, failed to exhibit a sufficient willingness and ability to hold students of the hall accountable for their actions.

But Prof Amponsah said the officials have “fully cooperated and attended all invitations to the investigative committees and senior management to find the culprits.”

Adding his union’s voice, the President of the Old Vandals Association, Isaac Nketia Sarpong, called on the University to rescind its decision on the removal of the senior tutor and the hall master and outlined some measures put in place to ensure peace between students of the Commonwealth Hall and the Mensah Sarbah Hall.

Aside from recommending the removal of the Hall Master and Senior Tutor, the University of Ghana Council recommended that Commonwealth Hall be surcharged with the cost of damage to property in the vicinity of Mensah Sarbah Hall.

A bust of John Mensah Sarbah, situated outside the Mensah Sarbah Hall, was stolen during the clash.

The SRC Union Building sign board and newly renovated SRC notice board were also destroyed.