A lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware, is asking authorities in various tertiary institutions to intensify punishment for students who involve themselves in acts of vandalism.

His call follows the occasional clashes between rival halls at the University of Ghana and KNUST, with the most recent incident involving some members of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti) of KNUST.

Dr. Opoku-Ware believes students found culpable must be made to face the law to serve as deterrent to others.

Dr. Opoku-Ware said, “if we continue to let these students go unpunished, we see these incidents recurring. It’s about time we punish these offenders severely, to serve as a scapegoat to others.”

Students of the University hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Conti) clashed during a procession by some members of Katanga.

Eleven people were injured, while nine vehicles belonging to staff of the institution were vandalized.

The clash ensued when students of Unity Hall refused to allow students of University Hall to use a route in front of their Hall for a procession.

The disturbances, which started around 5 pm on Thursday, led to some school and private properties, particularly in front of the unity hall, being vandalized.

The clash at KNUST comes as hall rivalries have received scrutiny in the wake of the violence at Mensah Sarbah Hall.

Students of Mensah Sarbah Hall clashed with students from Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana about two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, some students have been picked up by the Police to aid with investigations.