The Municipal Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo, Eric Tetteh, has described the posturing of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) amid the continued power cut in his district as unfair.

Some communities in the district have been without power for about a week.

“In my place, we have no issue with ECG. In Lower Manya, it is only a few places that they have the issues,” the MCE said to Citi News.

“If only two communities are giving them [ECG] problems, why don’t they isolate that area and give the rest power,” Mr. Tetteh added.

Last week, several communities in Manya and Yilo Krobo were disconnected from the national grid by ECG after some angry residents allegedly threatened some staff members of the utility company who were in the community to fix a tampered transformer.

The divisional Chief for Okper, in the Yilo Krobo municipality of the Eastern Region, Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX, has called on the ECG to restore power to his community after almost a week of light out.

Speaking to Citi News, Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX said a meeting has been scheduled with the management of the ECG and National security this week for a possible resolution of the current impasse.

“We have cooperated fully with ECG over the installation of their prepaid meters. We have engaged them several times as chiefs. We have sensitized our people not to resist and not to tamper with any process, and our people have been law-abiding.”

Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX also complained about the lack of engagement from the ECG.

“So far as the records are concerned, ECG hasn’t shown any displeasure or any frustration or hindrance from our people.”